WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.1250.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of WeRide in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WeRide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of WeRide in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WeRide in a report on Monday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRD. Robert Bosch GmbH acquired a new stake in WeRide during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,424,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of WeRide in the third quarter valued at about $4,404,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of WeRide in the third quarter valued at about $6,732,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WeRide during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WeRide by 3,516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 842,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 819,098 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WRD opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. WeRide has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 4.32.

WeRide Inc (NASDAQ: WRD) is a developer of autonomous driving technology focused on providing Level 4 (L4) self-driving solutions for passenger mobility and logistics. The company’s full-stack platform integrates sensors, computing hardware, software algorithms and vehicle controls to enable driverless taxis, shuttles and goods delivery vehicles. By combining perception, planning and controls in a turnkey system, WeRide aims to accelerate the commercialization of robotaxi services and autonomous fleet operations.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, WeRide maintains research and development centers in Silicon Valley and China.

