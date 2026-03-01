3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI) Short Interest Update

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,898 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the January 29th total of 10,526 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of EDGI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. 32,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,601. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $189.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.
3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Company Profile
The 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (EDGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in equity securities from international markets, primarily targeting Europe, Japan, China, India, and emerging markets. The fund adjusts its portfolio based on sector, country, and currency analysis EDGI was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.