3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI) Short Interest Update

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,898 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the January 29th total of 10,526 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are sold short.

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EDGI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. 32,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,601. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $189.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,703,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,347,000 after buying an additional 326,646 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV grew its position in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 194,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter.

The 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (EDGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in equity securities from international markets, primarily targeting Europe, Japan, China, India, and emerging markets. The fund adjusts its portfolio based on sector, country, and currency analysis EDGI was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

