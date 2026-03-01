PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (PSGTF) to Release Earnings on Monday

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0174) per share and revenue of $585.7770 million for the quarter.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS PSGTF opened at $0.16 on Friday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Get PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS: PSGTF) is Indonesia’s largest cement manufacturer, specializing in the production and distribution of Portland cement, white cement, cement bags and clinker. Headquartered in Gresik, East Java, the company also markets ready-mix concrete, aggregates and other building materials through its Solusi Bangun Indonesia subsidiary. Its integrated operations cover quarrying, production, logistics and sales, serving both the public infrastructure and private construction sectors.

Founded in 1957 following the nationalization of NV Semen Gresik, Semen Indonesia has expanded through organic capacity additions and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.