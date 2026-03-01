Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $108.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.8421.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. President Capital upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,320 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $289,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,630.50. This trade represents a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $577,476.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,389.26. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,591 shares of company stock worth $4,096,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,011 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $98.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.70. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

