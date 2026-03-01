Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 60,371 Simplify Barrier Income ETF $SBAR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SBAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Barrier Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,842,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,103,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,674,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,443,000.

Simplify Barrier Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Simplify Barrier Income ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. Simplify Barrier Income ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $26.95.

Simplify Barrier Income ETF Company Profile

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds – Simplify Barrier Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Simplify Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, it invests directly, through derivatives and through other funds in stocks of companies operating across consumer discretionary, communication services, consumer staples, energy, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate and utilities sectors.

