Short Interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Decreases By 47.4%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 73,636 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the January 29th total of 140,028 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,555 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 9,000 shares of Sphere 3D stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $262,711.20. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 51.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 71,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANY opened at $1.48 on Friday. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.75.

Sphere 3D Corporation is a technology company specializing in virtualization, containerization and data management solutions. The company develops software and appliance-based offerings designed to simplify the deployment, mobility and orchestration of applications and data across on-premises, private cloud and public cloud environments. Its platforms enable organizations to consolidate IT infrastructure, improve resource utilization and accelerate application delivery without extensive re-engineering of legacy systems.

Among its key products is the Glassware platform, which allows enterprises to containerize Windows and Linux applications for delivery to virtually any endpoint without needing native software installs.

