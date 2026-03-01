Analyzing Longevity Health (XAGE) & Its Competitors

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Longevity Health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Health $1.05 million -$10.37 million -0.07 Longevity Health Competitors $61.66 million -$32.15 million 5.33

Longevity Health’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Longevity Health. Longevity Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Longevity Health alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Longevity Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Longevity Health has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Longevity Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Health -682.67% N/A -261.90% Longevity Health Competitors -570.12% -153.34% -54.42%

Summary

Longevity Health competitors beat Longevity Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Longevity Health

(Get Free Report)

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Longevity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longevity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.