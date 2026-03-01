Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALIZY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. Allianz has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $46.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Allianz had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $33.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a history dating back to 1890. The company is primarily known as a major global insurer and asset manager, offering a wide range of insurance and risk management products for individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Allianz’s operations encompass property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, retirement solutions and specialty risk coverage for commercial and corporate customers.

In addition to underwriting insurance, Allianz operates substantial asset management businesses that manage investments on behalf of its insurance operations and external clients.

