Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.1250.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allot in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Allot in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allot in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Allot from $12.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Allot stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Allot has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $307.17 million, a PE ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Allot had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allot will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QVT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Allot by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 5,062,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,765,000 after purchasing an additional 556,730 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,606,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,624,000 after buying an additional 78,180 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allot by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 106,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Allot by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 856,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 97,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions designed for service providers and enterprises worldwide. The company delivers software and cloud-based services that enable customers to gain real-time visibility into network traffic, enforce security policies and optimize bandwidth usage. Its platforms support a wide range of applications, from DDoS protection and threat prevention to subscriber experience management and network analytics.

Allot’s product portfolio includes managed solutions for mobile and fixed-line operators, as well as cloud-native services that can be deployed across private, public and hybrid environments.

