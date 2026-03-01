Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 748,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 281,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,352,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,431,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,138 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 58.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 269,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,256 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CDE. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.47. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.70 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.31%.Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

