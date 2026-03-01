Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,435,721 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435,721 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $82.10 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $706.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $2.5043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 672.0%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.