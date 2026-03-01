Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34,254 Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Remitly Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 88,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Remitly Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,458,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 215,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,820.50. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryno Blignaut sold 4,500 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,904.64. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,276 shares of company stock worth $722,999. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Remitly Global Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ RELY opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $442.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.27 million. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc operates as a digital financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers. Through its proprietary online platform and mobile applications, the company enables immigrants, expatriates and international workers to send remittances swiftly and securely to their families abroad. By focusing on fast deliverability and transparent pricing, Remitly seeks to streamline a process traditionally dominated by cash-based methods and legacy money transfer operators.

Founded in 2011 by Matt Oppenheimer and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remitly has grown from a startup into a publicly traded corporation listed on NASDAQ under the ticker RELY.

