Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,658 Shares of Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Comerica by 21.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 10,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $980,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,419.54. This trade represents a 29.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 8,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $837,382.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $452,038.95. This trade represents a 64.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,538. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Down 2.0%

Comerica stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.32 million. Comerica had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating as Comerica Bank. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial solutions to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its principal business activities encompass commercial banking services—such as treasury management, lending, and international trade finance—alongside retail banking products like deposit accounts, consumer loans, and credit cards. In addition, Comerica provides wealth management and trust services, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions to support clients’ complex financial needs.

Established in Detroit in 1849 as the Detroit Savings Fund Institute, Comerica has evolved over more than 170 years to become a regional banking leader.

