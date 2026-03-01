Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $264.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

