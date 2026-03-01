Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF $MISL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MISL. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

MISL stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.66. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27.

About First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

