Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $311.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $316.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.75.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.