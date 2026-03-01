Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives $64.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.5625.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $24.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hut 8 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Hut 8 has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $66.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 4.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Hut 8 by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Hut 8 reported a Q4 beat with revenue up ~179% year‑over‑year, driven by Compute growth and a strategic pivot toward AI and power‑first infrastructure — this supports higher revenue trajectory and analyst enthusiasm. Zacks: Q4 earnings

Hut 8 reported a Q4 beat with revenue up ~179% year‑over‑year, driven by Compute growth and a strategic pivot toward AI and power‑first infrastructure — this supports higher revenue trajectory and analyst enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages either raised price targets or reaffirmed “buy” ratings — Canaccord to $70, Needham to $66, HC Wainwright reaffirmed at $80, Rosenblatt at $65 — giving upside targets well above current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga: analyst moves

Several brokerages either raised price targets or reaffirmed “buy” ratings — Canaccord to $70, Needham to $66, HC Wainwright reaffirmed at $80, Rosenblatt at $65 — giving upside targets well above current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced a collaboration with Hut 8 to scale AI data‑center deployments (Vertiv OneCore / digital twin approach), validating Hut 8’s push into AI infrastructure and potential revenue streams beyond pure crypto mining. PR Newswire: Vertiv collaboration

Vertiv announced a collaboration with Hut 8 to scale AI data‑center deployments (Vertiv OneCore / digital twin approach), validating Hut 8’s push into AI infrastructure and potential revenue streams beyond pure crypto mining. Neutral Sentiment: Company Q4 2025 earnings call summary is available for detail on operational drivers and management commentary (useful for judging sustainability of Compute/AI momentum). Yahoo Finance: earnings call summary

Company Q4 2025 earnings call summary is available for detail on operational drivers and management commentary (useful for judging sustainability of Compute/AI momentum). Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces comparing Hut 8 to peers and discussing valuation/policy tradeoffs have appeared — useful for longer‑term positioning but less likely to move the stock immediately. AAII: investment comparison

Coverage pieces comparing Hut 8 to peers and discussing valuation/policy tradeoffs have appeared — useful for longer‑term positioning but less likely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities sharply cut EPS estimates across 2026 (Q1–Q4) and slashed FY2026 to ($0.81) from prior positive forecasts — a material downgrade that increases near‑term earnings risk and may have driven some selling/volatility. MarketBeat: analyst estimate changes

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

