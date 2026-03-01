Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Head to Head Review

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) and Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oriental Land and Intercontinental Hotels Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intercontinental Hotels Group 0 2 3 1 2.83

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and Intercontinental Hotels Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land 18.10% 12.44% 8.70% Intercontinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Intercontinental Hotels Group pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oriental Land pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Oriental Land has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercontinental Hotels Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Intercontinental Hotels Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oriental Land and Intercontinental Hotels Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $4.46 billion 6.60 $819.46 million $0.52 34.52 Intercontinental Hotels Group $5.19 billion 4.06 $758.00 million N/A N/A

Oriental Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intercontinental Hotels Group.

Summary

Intercontinental Hotels Group beats Oriental Land on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a shopping complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; and Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort. It is also involved in the land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Urayasu, Japan.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names. It also provides IHG Rewards loyalty program. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

