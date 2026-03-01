LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE) Receives $10.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.3333.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LuxExperience B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 18th.

Shares of LUXE stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $829.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. LuxExperience B.V. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter valued at about $31,351,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,060,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,271,000. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in LuxExperience B.V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,602,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in LuxExperience B.V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

