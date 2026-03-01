2,326 Shares in BlackRock $BLK Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 104,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,099,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.7% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.11.

NYSE BLK opened at $1,062.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,094.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,103.15. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $5.73 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $69,630,750. This trade represents a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total transaction of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,724.98. This represents a 71.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,577 shares of company stock worth $125,311,821. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

