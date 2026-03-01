Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ANIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANIX opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.53. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

