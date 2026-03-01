Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $16.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $7.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 2.90. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.16). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $475.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 333,233.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company’s core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

