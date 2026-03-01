V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.7778.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on V2X from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $94.00 target price on V2X in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of V2X in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

VVX stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.13. V2X has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. V2X had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that V2X will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $66,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,550,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,477,555.05. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in V2X by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,263,000 after buying an additional 245,149 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in V2X by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,429,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 539,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of V2X by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,756,000 after purchasing an additional 82,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,027,000 after acquiring an additional 227,804 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in V2X by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,765,000 after purchasing an additional 89,957 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target from $80 to $90 and kept a “buy” rating, implying ~29% upside from the recent price — a clear bullish signal that can attract buyers. Read More.

BTIG raised its price target from $80 to $90 and kept a “buy” rating, implying ~29% upside from the recent price — a clear bullish signal that can attract buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial bumped several near‑term and full‑year forecasts: Q2 2026 EPS was raised sharply (now $1.47 from $1.13), Q1 2026 was increased to $1.16, and FY2026 was lifted to $5.67 (from $5.40). Those upgrades suggest higher expected earnings power and help justify a richer multiple.

Noble Financial bumped several near‑term and full‑year forecasts: Q2 2026 EPS was raised sharply (now $1.47 from $1.13), Q1 2026 was increased to $1.16, and FY2026 was lifted to $5.67 (from $5.40). Those upgrades suggest higher expected earnings power and help justify a richer multiple. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to V2X’s recent quarterly results (earnings beat and revenue growth) pushed shares higher — the stock previously gapped up on those strong reported results. Read More.

Market reaction to V2X’s recent quarterly results (earnings beat and revenue growth) pushed shares higher — the stock previously gapped up on those strong reported results. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Truist Financial reiterated a “Hold” rating, which is neutral-to-mixed: it reduces contrarian conviction among some investors but does not decisively shift sentiment. Read More.

Truist Financial reiterated a “Hold” rating, which is neutral-to-mixed: it reduces contrarian conviction among some investors but does not decisively shift sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Noble also trimmed Q3 and Q4 2026 estimates (Q3 to $1.50 from $1.58; Q4 to $1.54 from $1.65), indicating potential softness or unevenness across the year — a factor that could cap upside if late‑year performance disappoints.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

