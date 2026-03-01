Brokerages Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Price Target at $107.63

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.1875.

Several equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.56. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,862.82. This trade represents a 12.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,765,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,523,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,591 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting BJ’s Wholesale Club this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on BJ from $105 to $110 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly double-digit upside versus current levels — supportive for the stock. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target on BJ from $105 to $110 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly double-digit upside versus current levels — supportive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published bullish coverage highlighting BJ as an “incredible growth stock” with several drivers that could help it outperform peers — this positive narrative can attract growth-oriented buyers. Zacks Article

Zacks published bullish coverage highlighting BJ as an “incredible growth stock” with several drivers that could help it outperform peers — this positive narrative can attract growth-oriented buyers. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~17.1% month-over-month to ~6.89M shares (5.3% of float) with ~3.5 days-to-cover — reduced short pressure can remove a near-term headwind and increase the chance of short-covering squeezes on rallies.

Short interest fell ~17.1% month-over-month to ~6.89M shares (5.3% of float) with ~3.5 days-to-cover — reduced short pressure can remove a near-term headwind and increase the chance of short-covering squeezes on rallies. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also featured BJ in a list of stocks with rising P/E and in a value comparison piece versus Colgate-Palmolive (CL); these are informational and may attract both value and growth investors but are not immediate catalysts. Zacks P/E Article Zacks BJ vs CL

Zacks also featured BJ in a list of stocks with rising P/E and in a value comparison piece versus Colgate-Palmolive (CL); these are informational and may attract both value and growth investors but are not immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Local press noted a new BJ’s location in Hixson — modestly supportive for regional sales/visibility but not a company-level catalyst. NewsChannel9

Local press noted a new BJ’s location in Hixson — modestly supportive for regional sales/visibility but not a company-level catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces (MSN) on the broader “wholesale wars” trend may support investor interest in warehouse-format retailers broadly; helpful context but not BJ-specific catalyst. MSN

Media pieces (MSN) on the broader “wholesale wars” trend may support investor interest in warehouse-format retailers broadly; helpful context but not BJ-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Market notices list BJ as scheduled to report quarterly results this week and note the consensus analyst profile is roughly “hold” on average — earnings will be the primary short-term fundamental catalyst. Earnings Preview (AmericanBankingNews)

Market notices list BJ as scheduled to report quarterly results this week and note the consensus analyst profile is roughly “hold” on average — earnings will be the primary short-term fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $90 to $94 but kept a “neutral” rating; that target implies a small downside versus current prices and could temper gains if investors focus on the firm’s more cautious stance. Benzinga / TickerReport TickerReport

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

