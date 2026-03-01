Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.2750.

NAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Niagen Bioscience from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get Niagen Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niagen Bioscience

Shares of NAGE stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Niagen Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAGE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Niagen Bioscience by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Niagen Bioscience by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Niagen Bioscience by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Niagen Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Niagen Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niagen Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.