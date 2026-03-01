Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDS) Short Interest Up 59.8% in February

Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,872 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the January 29th total of 2,423 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,513 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,513 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BNDS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.05. 17,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,607. Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $52.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.37.
Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF Company Profile
