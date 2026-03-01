Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 272 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the January 29th total of 582 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,883 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,883 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

GAINN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 537,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,527,000. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 accounts for approximately 2.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

Issued by Gladstone Investment Corporation, the Gladstone Investment Co 5.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ: GAINN) are senior unsecured debt securities maturing on March 1, 2026. These notes carry a fixed interest rate of 5.00% per annum, with interest payable quarterly. They rank equally with all existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness of the company and are governed by a standard indenture.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a closed-end business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing to lower middle-market businesses across the United States.

