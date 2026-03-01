Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Grows By 102.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 250,379 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the January 29th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 428,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTJ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 129,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 107,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,916 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

