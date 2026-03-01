Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Grows By 102.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 250,379 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the January 29th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 428,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBTJ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 129,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $22.13.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.