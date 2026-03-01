JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Update

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,447,063 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the January 29th total of 3,426,245 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,008,845 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,008,845 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,741,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,199,084.56. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $4,760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,660,786 shares in the company, valued at $217,853,374.86. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,814 shares of company stock worth $20,028,460. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,734,000 after buying an additional 362,654 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,415 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in JFrog by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,710,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,306,000 after purchasing an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JFrog by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,683,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,590,000 after buying an additional 633,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in JFrog by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,253,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,750,000 after buying an additional 614,383 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,849,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. JFrog has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.13.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The firm had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

