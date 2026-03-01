Short Interest in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH) Declines By 65.1%

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,566 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the January 29th total of 93,425 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

AGGH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. 136,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,639. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed. AGGH was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

