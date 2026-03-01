Short Interest in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF) Increases By 115.0%

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 93,031 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the January 29th total of 43,276 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 236,790 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 236,790 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. 49,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th.

The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

