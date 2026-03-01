iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Short Interest Update

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,961 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the January 29th total of 11,695 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITDE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 2,054.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,957. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2045 ITDE was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

