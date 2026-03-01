Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 894,881 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the January 29th total of 539,088 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,309 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,309 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander Chile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,685,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 832,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,065,000 after buying an additional 555,919 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,561,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,603,000 after buying an additional 488,676 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,064,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 349,082 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 187,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Banco Santander Chile Stock Performance

Banco Santander Chile stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 544,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,353. Banco Santander Chile has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $740.07 million during the quarter. Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 24.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is one of the leading financial institutions in Chile and a key component of the global Santander Group. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, credit cards, wealth management, insurance products and corporate banking solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, it operates an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital platforms to serve individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations across the country.

Originally founded as Banco de Santiago in the late 1970s, the institution became part of the Santander Group following the privatization wave in Chile during the late 1980s.

