Promising Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 26th

FTAI Aviation, Rocket Lab, Axon Enterprise, Boeing, and Heico are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” refers to publicly traded companies whose core business involves space-related activities — for example launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, spacecraft component suppliers, and space-tourism or infrastructure firms. Investors use the term to describe equities and ETFs that provide exposure to the commercial and government space economy, which can offer long-term growth potential but also carry elevated technical, regulatory, and timeline risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Heico (HEI)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

