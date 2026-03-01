First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,978 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the January 29th total of 3,627 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,038 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,038 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FRI remained flat at $30.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $169.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market. The Index contains securities selected for market representation according to geography and property type. All securities in the Index satisfy the Index’s liquidity, price and market capitalization requirements.

