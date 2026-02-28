Short Interest in Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Expands By 70.1%

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,333 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the January 29th total of 3,136 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EDNMY. Zacks Research raised shares of Edenred from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Edenred Trading Down 3.0%

About Edenred

Edenred stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353. Edenred has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.

Edenred is a global leader in prepaid corporate services, offering a suite of digital and paper-based solutions designed to enhance employee benefits, streamline expense management and support corporate fleets. The company originated in 1962 as part of the Accor group and was listed as an independent entity on Euronext Paris in 2010. Today, Edenred operates under the Ticket Restaurant® brand, which remains a flagship offering for meal voucher programs, alongside a host of other employee engagement and incentive tools.

The company’s core products and services include employee benefits such as meal vouchers, food allowances and leisure gift certificates, as well as incentive and rewards programs that help organizations motivate and recognize their workforce.

