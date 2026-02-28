Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Pioneer Railcorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile

Pioneer Railcorp is a holding company specializing in the ownership and operation of short-line freight railroads across the United States. Established in 1986 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, the company provides regional rail transportation services designed to connect local industries with the national rail network. Its operations focus on delivering tailored solutions for customers in sectors such as agriculture, forest products, minerals, and chemical distribution.

Through its subsidiary railroads, Pioneer Railcorp offers a range of services including line haul freight movements, transloading, rail car storage, track maintenance, and switching operations.

