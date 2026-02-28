Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.42 and last traded at $44.39. 16,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 28,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $369.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

