DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 6.77%.The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DoubleVerify delivered strong profitability and cash generation in 2025, reporting $748 million in revenue, a 38% adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4 and $211 million of operating cash flow, and completed ~$132 million of buybacks with a new $300 million repurchase authorization.

in revenue, a in Q4 and of operating cash flow, and completed ~$132 million of buybacks with a new repurchase authorization. Management guided 2026 revenue of $810–$826 million (+8%–10% YoY) and an improved full‑year adjusted EBITDA margin of ~ 34% , while planning >40% reduction in equity grant value and lower stock‑based compensation, which should support margin expansion.

(+8%–10% YoY) and an improved full‑year adjusted EBITDA margin of ~ , while planning >40% reduction in equity grant value and lower stock‑based compensation, which should support margin expansion. Product‑led growth is accelerating — social activation grew ~ 60% YoY in Q4, Authentic AdVantage on YouTube carries ~$ 8M ACV, CTV measurement volumes and ABS Do Not Air controls are scaling, and AI tools (SlopStopper, Agent ID) are being trialed by top customers, positioning social/CTV/AI to become ~50% of revenue over time.

in Q4, Authentic AdVantage on YouTube carries ~$ ACV, CTV measurement volumes and ABS Do Not Air controls are scaling, and AI tools (SlopStopper, Agent ID) are being trialed by top customers, positioning social/CTV/AI to become ~50% of revenue over time. Revenue came in below expectations in Q4 due to late‑quarter pullbacks in the retail vertical tied to agency changes (and a prior CPG suspension), creating near‑term pressure and make Q1 execution and sector diversification key risks to upside.

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,411,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 253.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DV. Zacks Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company’s platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify’s offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

