Head to Head Review: Nextdoor (NXDR) vs. Its Peers

Nextdoor (NYSE:NXDR) is one of 48 public companies in the "Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nextdoor to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $257.65 million -$54.20 million -12.50 Nextdoor Competitors $289.93 million -$80.63 million -12.42

Nextdoor’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 1 2 0 0 1.67 Nextdoor Competitors 100 205 223 14 2.28

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nextdoor currently has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 114.30%. Given Nextdoor’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -21.04% -11.48% -10.11% Nextdoor Competitors -64.93% -919.57% -68.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextdoor competitors beat Nextdoor on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

