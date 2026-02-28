Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.99. Approximately 1,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Down 0.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.10.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products.

