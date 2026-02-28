Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.
Billerud AB (publ) is a Sweden-based pulp and paper company specializing in sustainable packaging materials and solutions. The company produces a range of fibre-based products, including containerboard, corrugating medium, sack kraft paper and speciality paper. Through its integrated production network, Billerud AB supplies raw materials and finished solutions to customers in the consumer packaging, e-commerce, food service and industrial sectors.
The roots of Billerud AB date back to the establishment of the Gruvön mill in 1647 and the Korsnäs operations in the mid-19th century.
