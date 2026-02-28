Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Ryman Healthcare Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.0087 and last traded at $7.0087. 221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 65 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Ryman Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) is a New Zealand–based developer, owner and operator of retirement communities, offering residents independent living apartments, care suites and a full continuum of aged-care services. Through its portfolio of villages, Ryman provides retirement living together with on-site healthcare support ranging from rest home and dementia care to hospital-level services. Its integrated model combines property development with aged-care operations, delivering long-term accommodation solutions tailored to the needs of seniors.

Founded in the mid-1980s and publicly listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges, Ryman Healthcare has grown to become one of the country’s leading retirement-village operators.

