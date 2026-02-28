ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Shares Up 34.4% – Here’s Why

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 34.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

ASICS Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation is a Japanese multinational corporation specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. Headquartered in Kobe, Japan, the company was founded in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka under the name Onitsuka Co, Ltd. It adopted the ASICS name in 1977, an acronym derived from the Latin phrase “Anima Sana In Corpore Sano” (“A Sound Mind in a Sound Body”), reflecting its long-standing commitment to promoting healthy living through sport.

The company’s primary business activities encompass research, development and production of performance-driven running shoes, cross-training sneakers, sportswear and related accessories.

