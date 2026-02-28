Short Interest in CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Drops By 50.6%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,360 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the January 29th total of 12,867 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,403,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,403,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences Trading Up 29.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 2,796,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,821. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of hemp-derived products, with a focus on cannabidiol (CBD) formulations for both consumer and industrial applications. The company’s consumer segment offers a range of dietary supplements, topical creams, personal care items and pet products under its flagship PlusCBD™ Oil brand, while its industrial segment provides hemp-derived ingredients for use in wellness, pharmaceutical and cosmetic formulations.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, CV Sciences operates a manufacturing facility in El Cajon that oversees cultivation partnerships, extraction, refinement and product formulation.

