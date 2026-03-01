Short Interest in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA) Declines By 51.2%

Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,027 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the January 29th total of 6,197 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NUSA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $23.56.
Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0702 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
About Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market, investment-grade, short-term bond index, overweighting to securities and sectors that have a higher yield potential while maintaining a comparable overall risk profile. NUSA was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.