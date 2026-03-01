Short Interest in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA) Declines By 51.2%

Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,027 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the January 29th total of 6,197 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NUSA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0702 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

About Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 194,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter.

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market, investment-grade, short-term bond index, overweighting to securities and sectors that have a higher yield potential while maintaining a comparable overall risk profile. NUSA was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

