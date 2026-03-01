Short Interest in Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Decreases By 49.6%

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 69,500 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the January 29th total of 137,865 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Ranger Equity Bear ETF Trading Up 1.5%
HDGE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. 74,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,314. Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of -1.14.
About Ranger Equity Bear ETF
