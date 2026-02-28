Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Down 54.8% in February

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,361,700 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the January 29th total of 3,012,131 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 71,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of GELYF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.06. 82,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,566. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

About Geely Automobile

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is a China-based automotive manufacturer and a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. Established in 1997 by entrepreneur Li Shufu, the company has grown from a regional car assembler into one of China’s leading privately owned passenger vehicle producers. Geely Auto made its public debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2005 and trades over-the-counter in the U.S. under the symbol GELYF.

Geely’s core business centers on the design, development, manufacturing and sale of a broad range of passenger cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.