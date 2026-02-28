Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF (NYSEARCA:RIOX) Short Interest Update

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF (NYSEARCA:RIOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 354,063 shares, an increase of 167.0% from the January 29th total of 132,604 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 713,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 713,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF Trading Down 9.2%

NYSEARCA:RIOX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 745,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,901. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF stock. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF (NYSEARCA:RIOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Group One Trading LLC owned 1.38% of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF (RIOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x long daily price performance of Riot Platforms, Inc shares, less fees and expenses, through the use of swap contracts RIOX was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Defiance.

