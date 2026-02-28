New Tripoli Bancorp (OTC:NTBP) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $975.00 and last traded at $975.00. 17 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 72 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,025.00.

New Tripoli Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,145.27.

New Tripoli Bancorp Company Profile

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards. It also provides cash management and investment, and online and mobile banking services.

